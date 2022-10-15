Two environmental activists threw Heinz tomato soup on the glass cover of a Vincent van Gogh painting in London on Friday.

Vincent van Gogh the activists who threw soup on the painting were on trial in London on Saturday for their act, reports news agency AFP.

Van Gogh’s painting from 1888 was protected by glass, so the work itself was not damaged. The frame of the museum bulletin painting was slightly damaged. Sunflowers-work is estimated to be worth 96.9 million euros.

The act was seen in a video shared on social media. After throwing the soup, the activists glued themselves to the wall of the museum.

“Which is more valuable, art or life?” one of the activists asked and continued: “Are you more concerned about the protection of the artwork or the planet and the people?”

Police arrested activists belonging to the Just Stop Oil group, a 20-year-old Anna Holland and a 21-year-old by Phoebe Plummer. On Saturday, they ended up in front of the court in London.

Holland and Plummer denied any wrongdoing. District Judge Tan Irkam released them on bail, pending the actual trial in London on December 13.

The anti-oil group Just Stop Oil has been doing glueing feats in art museums around Europe. In July, activists glued their hands together in the National Gallery of John Constable Hay carts-into the frames of the painting and in Florence, Italy by Sandro Botticelli Spring– to the glass protecting the painting. The activists did not intend to damage the works.

Just Stop Oil demands Britain abandon new oil and gas projects. On Friday, the group also organized a protest in front of London’s police headquarters, Scotland Yard.

According to AFP, the police arrested 28 protesters, one of whom was also in front of the court on Saturday. 38 years old by Lora Johnson allegedly sprayed orange paint over the New Scotland Yard sign. He also pleaded not guilty to the crime.