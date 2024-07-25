Britain | The video circulating on social media is shocking: The police kicked a man lying on the ground in the head

Britain|According to Manchester Police, there was an attempted attack on the officers. The police have called the use of force “unusual”.

in Britain A violent incident took place at Manchester Airport on Tuesday, in which the police kicked and stomped on the head of a man lying on the ground, according to the local The Manchester Evening News mixed BBC and The Guardian.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media since at least Wednesday. It has caused both the police and the protestors against the police to react.

The violent video was shared by, among others, an Iraqi activist known for burning the Koran Salwan Momika. In the video, a uniformed police officer kicks and stomps on the head of a man who does not seem to resist. Two other police officers tell bystanders to stay away from the situation.

The video may shock you.

of Manchester the police in the area announced on Wednesday that they are aware of the video. According to it, the police officers were attacked in connection with the arrest in one of the airport’s terminals.

“Using such force in an arrest situation is unusual, and we understand that it is worrying,” the police commented.

According to a police release, one police officer’s nose was broken in the situation and two others had to be treated in hospital for their injuries. One of the policemen is prisoner from office.

The police have not disclosed any additional information about the health condition of the fired man.

From the video it is not clear what happened before the man lay on the ground.

According to an eyewitness interviewed by the BBC, the police had first tried to press the man against the wall, after which the man had tried to hit the police. The witness described that the police had used a stun gun on the man, causing him to fall to the ground.

The police have reported the case to the authority that supervises police activities, which has taken the case under investigation.

In addition, a total of four people have been arrested. Two of them are suspected of, among other things, assault and assault of an emergency official. Two others are suspected of, among other things, assaulting an emergency official, the police informed.

Wednesday night a demonstration was organized against the incident and police violence. According to the BBC, the demonstration was peaceful and hundreds of people participated.

“We understand the huge concern people have about our actions and we fully respect their right to demonstrate peacefully,” said Manchester Area Police Deputy Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry According to the BBC.