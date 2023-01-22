Britain | The uproar over the appointment of the head of the BBC: did Boris Johnson’s giant loan affect the choice?

According to The Sunday Times, the current chairman of the BBC board helped underwrite Boris Johnson’s giant loan just before Johnson recommended him for the job.

The Sunday Times has caused an uproar In Britain, telling that the current chairman of the board of the BBC Richard Sharp helped arrange for the then Prime Minister For Boris Johnson guarantees for a giant loan of up to £800,000, or €910,000, just weeks before Johnson recommended him to head the BBC.

The opposition party Labor demands an explanation of the matter.

Richard Sharp is chairman of the board of the BBC.

Former Goldman Sachs banker Sharp had previously donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to Johnson’s conservative party. In November 2020, a Canadian multi-millionaire and Boris Johnson’s little cousin Sam Blyth invited Sharp to dinner and asked for advice on the process by which Blyth would guarantee Johnson’s loan.

At the time, the Prime Minister was short of money, for example due to the financial effects of his divorce.

of Blyth loan guarantee provided by The Sunday Times revealed already a week ago. What is new is the participation of Richard Sharp, the current chairman of the BBC’s board, in the arrangements.

According to The Sunday Times, Sharp discussed the issue in the prime minister’s official residence, chief of staff By Simon Case with, and later Johnson, Sharp and Blyth enjoyed dinner together, but allegedly did not discuss Johnson’s money matters during the dinner.

In December 2020, Johnson managed to receive an official letter from the government’s ethics watchdog, urging the prime minister to stop consulting on his financial affairs with Sharp due to the BBC director selection process.

At the beginning of January 2021, the then Minister of Culture Oliver Dowden accepted Johnson’s proposal, and in February Parliament appointed Sharp to head the BBC’s board on an annual salary of £160,000.

As chairman of the board, Sharp’s task is to lead the definition of the BBC’s strategy and “maintain the company’s independence”.

Sharp has admitted that he brought Chief of Staff Case and Blyth together at his request, but says he did not advise on Johnson’s finances and sees no conflict of interest in his actions.

According to Blyth, the guarantee was for a loan of 800,000 pounds, but in the end the loan was clearly less. The lender has not been disclosed.

The Sunday Times lists several provisions according to which financial connections should have been reported, but with regard to this loan, the parties failed to do so, according to the newspaper.

A BBC spokesperson stated that the company has no role in the selection of the chairman of its board, and all questions should be addressed to the parties that made the selection.

