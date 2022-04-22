New Delhi (agencies)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed yesterday that the crisis in Ukraine may not end quickly, given the solid resistance that the Russian attack is facing.

When asked if he agreed with intelligence assessments that fighting could continue until the end of next year, he told reporters in New Delhi: “The unfortunate is that this is a realistic possibility.”

He praised the Ukrainian resistance, and outlined planned and potential military support for Ukraine and its neighbors.

Johnson said that “realistic” negotiations to end the conflict “do not seem likely at the moment”, but that Europe and Ukraine will eventually need to discuss future security arrangements.

“What the Ukrainians want, and I think what they will get, is a set of security guarantees from thinking countries like Ukraine, security guarantees about what we can do to support them,” he said. That could include weapons, training, and intelligence sharing to allow Ukraine to prevent future Russian attacks.

Johnson announced that the United Kingdom was considering sending tanks to Poland so that Warsaw would send its tanks to Ukrainian forces facing Russia.

“We are studying sending tanks to Poland to help them, while they are sending some of their T-72S tanks to Ukraine,” he said during a two-day visit to India.