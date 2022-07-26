Britain | The TV debate between the British Prime Minister candidates was interrupted when the presenter fainted in the studio

British Prime Minister candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak’s TV debate was interrupted after the presenter fainted in the studio.

Tuesday night The televised debate between the prime ministerial candidates organized in Britain was unexpectedly interrupted when the host of the debate fainted. The issue is reported by, among other things, a British newspaper The Guardian.

The country’s foreign minister is vying for the position of prime minister Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak.

The first debate of the prime ministerial candidates was seen on Monday on the BBC. Tuesday night’s debate was again organized by the British television channel TalkTV and the British newspaper The Sun.

In the middle of the argument, a surprising bang was heard on the transmission, and the transmission was interrupted. Last was a picture of Liz Truss’ shocked reaction.

Moments later, TalkTV announced that the host of the debate Kate McCann had passed out in the studio. McCann was said to be doing well, but the broadcast was not continued.

Britain’s the new prime minister will be determined at the beginning of September. The election is made by the members of the conservative party, who have about a month to vote on the party’s new leader, who will also become prime minister at the same time. Until then, the duties of the Prime Minister will be handled Boris Johnsonwhose reign came to an abrupt end at the beginning of July.

According to a recent opinion poll, Truss is a clear early favorite among rank-and-file members, but Sunak received more votes than Truss last Wednesday in the fallout vote, where Conservative MPs voted for the top two prime ministerial candidates.

Voting for the new leader of the Conservative Party and Britain’s new Prime Minister ends on September 2nd, and the result will be announced on September 5th.