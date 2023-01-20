A number of those participating in the nursing strikes, and their supporters, explained to “Sky News Arabia” the reasons that prompted them to do so, and the prospects for a solution that they expect from the government.

Tsunami strikes

Several countries in Europe stand on a hot plate as a result of the rise in prices and the energy crisis after the Corona epidemic and the Ukraine war, but Britain is added to the reasons for its “Brexit” crisis, that is, the repercussions of its withdrawal from membership in the European Union on the number of its workforce.

As a result of the government’s failure to respond to union demands for wage increases, a series of strikes took place:

• Strikes began in the transport sector last year.

• With the increase in the cost of living, the contagion of strikes spread to several sectors, until it reached the highly sensitive sector, which is the ambulance and nursing staff.

• The government responded by announcing, surprisingly, the landing of medically trained army groups to hospitals to fill the strike deficit.

• The nursing sector continued to call for strike, and organized two strikes, on the 18th and 19th of January.

• Fresh graduate doctors are considering joining the strike without a clear announcement yet.

“unconvincing” arguments

“The government’s argument that there is no money to raise salaries is unacceptable, especially since the government has managed to raise money to arm Ukraine,” says Jay Lee Souvlikt of the Nursing Union, a retired nurse who leads the trade union movement in London. .

She added, “Many nurses work long hours, and despite that, they find it difficult to pay the rent for their homes, and the salaries are no longer commensurate with inflation and with the hardships of work after increasing its hours due to the lack of numbers of workers, and the Corona epidemic has also led to work becoming more difficult and dangerous, despite the applause of people.” us, but now the nurses exclaim: “Claps won’t pay the bills.”

Dr. In Khan, a general internal medicine consultant, comments that the continuous work since the start of the Corona epidemic without interruption has led to physical and psychological exhaustion for all medical staff, without exception.

On the other hand, the doctor continues, “You go home worrying about whether you have something to serve for dinner for yourself and your family. All of this prompted the staff to leave the National Health Authority, which created an acute shortage of staff.”

Addressing the government, she says, “denying inflation will not benefit anyone, and for the sake of patient safety, medical staff, especially nursing staff, must be in a psychological and physical condition that allows them to carry out their work to avoid medical errors that may be fatal.”

The results of a survey conducted by the British Medical Association (BMA) of 4,500 newly graduated doctors in England during November and December showed that 79 percent of them “mostly consider leaving the NHS”.

Dr. E. Hosen, a physician at the National Health Organization, sums up the situation by saying that workers are required to receive large numbers of patients daily, disproportionate to the number of beds and medical staff, and to provide the best work in the least number of hours, and this is reflected in extraordinary pressures on the psyche and bodies of workers.

government moves

Ministers waved laws to restrict strikes, to which union leader Paul Nowak replied that unionists would not allow laws to be changed, calling on ministers to sit at the negotiating table.

After the health, transportation, postal, education, and some border guards successively joined the strike, the British expect that the infection will spread to wider sectors, and may take a more complex curve, especially after the trade unionists left no solution for the government except to raise wages or restrict prices.