Britain | The tree known from the movie Robin Hood was felled

28.9. 23:56

Police suspects that a 16-year-old boy felled one of Britain’s most famous trees, reports news agency AFP.

The mountain maple known as the Sycamore Gap tree located in the northeastern part of England was one of the most photographed trees in the country.

The over 200-year-old tree was located in the Northumberland National Park next to Hadrian’s Wall, built by the Romans between 122 and 127.

The tree rose to the attention of the whole world after its appearance Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves in the movie in 1991. It was also chosen as England’s Tree of the Year in 2016.

Sycamore was found overturned on Thursday after an overnight storm. There were white paint marks on the stump of the tree, and according to AFP, it appears that the tree was felled with a chainsaw.

Visitors to the national park have been asked to stay away from the place where the tree was located. The police have cordoned off the area.

The suspected teenager has been arrested on suspicion of causing damage. However, according to the police, the investigation is at an early stage, and all options are kept open.

AFP and British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC interviewed locals and local authorities say that the tree was not only an important landmark, but also a place of remembrance dear to many people.