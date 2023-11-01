Britain | The tops of artificial intelligence gather in the legendary mansion of codebreakers: The goal is the safe development of artificial intelligence

London

Britain hosted the world’s first artificial intelligence-focused event this week summit.

The subject of the discussion is especially the many risks of artificial intelligence. According to the meeting’s background paper, the risks “may threaten global balance and values”.

The list of threats is long, from the loss of jobs to the increase in artificial intelligence crime and misinformation.

“Advanced artificial intelligence can help those acting in bad faith to carry out cyber attacks, spread disinformation and create biological and chemical weapons,” the accompanying paper says.

The biggest threat looms, of course, is a machine takeover.

On Wednesday the venue for the two-day meeting that will begin is the legendary Bletchley Park estate in the middle of the English countryside.

Bletchley Park is known as a base for codebreakers during World War II. The most advanced British talents were recruited there to solve the codes of enemy countries.

Among others, the mathematician Alan Turing worked at Bletchley Park during the Second World War, who was breaking the encryption of the German Enigma machine.

Leading researchers in the field, management of technology companies and representatives of different countries have been invited to the artificial intelligence meeting. Finland – any more than the other Nordic countries – is not among the invited guests.

The first day of the two-day meeting was hosted by the British Minister for Science and Technology Michelle Donelan. The second day is to be spent with a smaller composition of the prime minister Rishi Sun too under.

Autumn however, the summit meeting, which was marketed in advance as a signature meeting, threatens to lose visibility due to the war in the Middle East. Even Sunak’s spokesmen could not confirm to foreign correspondents during the meeting who would eventually arrive at Bletchley Park.

According to preliminary information, among the invited guests is the vice president of the United States Terrible HarrisPresident of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the x.AI artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk.

President of the United States Joe Biden gave the list on Monday regulations, which are intended to reduce risks related to artificial intelligence. Companies developing artificial intelligence systems must, among other things, share information with the authorities if national security, economy or health are threatened.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend an artificial intelligence summit in Britain starting on Wednesday and provide more information on the new U.S. artificial intelligence regulations.

A representative from China has also been asked to attend, which has angered some of Sunak’s own conservative party.

The unconfirmed guest list can be found at least in the Financial Times business magazine from the pages.

Britain wants to be the world’s leading country in the development of artificial intelligence. According to Prime Minister Sunak, Britain is already third in terms of technology, right after the United States and China.

“We are the best in Europe in raising capital. All leading artificial intelligence companies choose Britain as their European headquarters,” Sunak said in a discussion on artificial intelligence in his speech at the British Academy of Sciences last Thursday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined artificial intelligence goals in his speech last Thursday.

Britain’s approach to the regulation of artificial intelligence differs substantially from the EU’s baseline: in Brexit Britain, regulation must be as light as possible.

“Britain’s position is that regulation should not be rushed,” Sunak said at the Academy of Sciences.

The justification is that innovation should be encouraged, not suppressed.

According to Sunak, ordinary citizens do not need to lose sleep at night because of the threats of artificial intelligence.

The summit however, a more skeptical stance can be found in the background papers. They warn, among other things, that companies developing artificial intelligence and other entities may not have enough incentives to minimize risks.

The concentration of AI leadership in the hands of a few also creates threats.

Market concentration reduces competition and innovation, which in turn weakens the position of consumers.

And if consumers have less and less choice, they also have less and less say in, for example, the use of personal data. This point of view is also to be discussed at the summit.

The European Union is pushing for stricter regulation of artificial intelligence than Britain. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to arrive at Bletchley Park.

Prime minister Sunak has already announced that a special artificial intelligence institute will be established in Britain to promote the safe development of artificial intelligence.

The institute is to evaluate different systems and their risks. The goal is to prevent biased thinking and misinformation and to combat serious threats.

A joint statement is also expected from the summit, where the participants list the most important risks of artificial intelligence.

There are also plans to establish an international artificial intelligence panel. The model for it has been taken from the UN climate panel. The task of the artificial intelligence panel would be to monitor the risks in the industry and give assessments of the development.

Bletchley Park may also be announced as the venue for the next AI summit.

Financial services company Goldman Sachs estimates in the spring in his report, that the rapid development of artificial intelligence can revolutionize the labor market. Artificial intelligence can replace up to 300 million full-time jobs.

In addition to the usual lower-level office work, many relatively well-paid and prestigious jobs in the fields of law, finance and creative fields are also under threat.

Optimism is maintained by the fact that jobs lost due to technological development have been replaced by new jobs throughout history.

According to the AI ​​meeting’s background paper, in 1940 sixty percent of current job classifications did not exist.

