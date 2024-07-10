Britain|According to the British media, the suspect has worked in the British army and as a security guard.

Britain’s Police were searching for a young man suspected of murdering three women in north London and Hertfordshire on Wednesday.

A 26-year-old man is suspected of having killed the wife and two daughters of a sports commentator for the British broadcasting company BBC with a foot bow.

The suspect was caught after a long operation on Wednesday evening.

Victims were found in a house in the small town of Bushey, Hertfordshire, on Tuesday evening with serious injuries. Rescue workers eventually had to declare the 25-, 28- and 61-year-old women dead on the spot.

Police say the attack appears to have been targeted, with a leg spring and possibly other weapons being used.

of Hertfordshire police warned on Wednesday when reporting on the search that the suspect may have been carrying a leg spring and was not to be approached. The public was asked to call the emergency number.

The suspect lives in Enfield, North London. On Wednesday night, the police were looking for him in the cemetery in the area. On Wednesday morning, the police had searched the suspect’s apartment.

A local primary school in Enfield kept children inside for the school day on Wednesday while police searched the area.

The suspect was eventually caught in the Hilly Fields area of ​​Enfield. He has been taken to hospital, says the British newspaper The Guardian. According to the newspaper, he had some kind of injuries when he was found.

In the small town of Bushey, churches have organized support for the local community and invited people to pray and light candles in memory of the victims.

His wife and the BBC radio voice who lost two daughters is called John Hunt. He is a British newspaper of The Guardian has worked for the BBC in horse racing for about 20 years.

According to the BBC, the suspect worked in the British Army for a short time in 2022. According to Sky News he would have worked as a security guard. A woman who knew the suspect described the suspect as “pretty normal” and a nice guy”.

Britain’s the new interior minister Yvette Cooper familiarizes himself with the review published by his ministry earlier this year, which deals with the use of leg springs. Cooper will then consider whether the legislation should be tightened, BBC tells.

According to a review by the Home Office, leg springs have been used to kill in Britain in less than ten cases between 2011 and 2021.

People in Finland too has been murdered with the help of a foot spring.