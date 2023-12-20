Britain | The suspect in the burglaries of London's celebrity homes was caught in Serbia, the loot tens of millions

The man is suspected of having received a record haul worth around 30 million euros with his fellow criminals from burglaries in 2019.

English a man suspected of one of the biggest burglaries in history has been arrested in Serbia.

The man was arrested in the capital Belgrade on suspicion of money laundering crimes, which are believed to be related to the burglaries in London in 2019.

The targets of the burglaries were the homes of famous people in the posh areas of Kensington and Chelsea in London.

The British broadcasting company reported on the matter BBC.

I suspected the man's three accomplices were sentenced already in 2021.

They then admitted to breaking into a British model and socialite Tamara Ecclestone to a house in Kensington in December 2019. Ecclestone has previously managed Formula 1 operations Bernie Ecclestone daughter.

The convicts had also broken into a British soccer player and a coach Frank Lampard's and the former owner of the Leicester City football team, deceased in 2018 Vichai Srivaddhanaprabhan to homes.

The total value of the catch was estimated to have been around 26 million pounds, or around 30 million euros.

Most of the stolen jewelry and valuable watches have not been recovered.

Greater London the police action had launched an international search for the fourth suspect.

According to the BBC, he is suspected of burglaries across Europe and is believed to have used at least 19 identities.

Britain has already asked Serbia to extradite the suspect. The Serbian Supreme Court overturned the request in July.