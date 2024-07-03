Britain|According to the poll, the ruling Conservative Party is close to falling to third place.

Fresh an opinion poll predicts a previously unprecedented victory for the British Labor Party in Thursday’s parliamentary elections. According to a survey by the research company Survation, Labor would get up to 484 of the 650 seats in parliament, which would be the biggest electoral victory in the party’s history. In 1931, the Conservatives won 470 seats in parliament.

According to the survey, the ruling Conservative Party is close to falling to third place, as it is predicted to win only 64 seats. 61 seats are predicted for the Liberal Democrats.

The opinion poll predicts that the Labor Party will become the largest party in Scotland as well and will get 38 of its 57 seats. According to it, the Scottish National Party SNP would only get 10 seats. In the last election, the SNP won 48 seats in Scotland.

who drove Britain’s exit from the EU Nigel Farage the new anti-immigration party Reform UK would only get a few seats, despite the fact that the party is the third most popular in the country, according to the survey. This is due to the British electoral system, where only the winner of each constituency gets into parliament.

Almost 35,000 people were interviewed for the survey.

Correction July 3, 2024 at 1:03 p.m.: Contrary to what was erroneously written in the story at first, the record number of seats in 1931 belonged to the Conservatives, not the Labor Party.