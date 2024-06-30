Britain | The surprises continue: the Financial Times supports the Labor Party in the British elections

Britain|Another economic quality magazine, The Economist, and Rubert Murdoch’s Sunday Times also support Labor.

Financial journalism traditional flagship Financial Times and another paper generally closer to conservatives The Sunday Times support the left-wing Labor party in the British election.

Two days earlier also the economic quality magazine The Economist announced his support for Labor.

Financial Times last supported Labor 19 years ago when Tony Blair got his third election victory.

After Blair’s “third way”, the party headed back to more traditional left-wing lines. It has been in opposition since 2010.

According to the Financial Times, Labor has headed towards the political center again. Although the paper believes that the party has a “worrying” preference for market regulation, Britain now needs a fresh start.

According to the newspaper, Labor is its chairman Keir Starmer’s with better positioned to lead the country in the way it needs.

The Sunday Times even estimates that the country needs a “radical reboot” and the “exhausted” Conservative Party is not going to do that. The Sunday Times belongs Rupert Murdoch’s to a newspaper empire generally considered conservative.

However, the most read British newspaper of the Murdoch empire, i.e. the lighter The Sun, has always moved to the side of the most likely winner, for example BBC. The Sun has yet to comment.

Among the conservative newspapers, The Daily Telegraph and the lighter Daily Mail are still in favor of the Conservatives.

However, the Daily Mail seems to admit that the Labor Party will win. The paper focuses on the fact that the election result would give the conservatives the conditions for a meaningful opposition policy.

The Guardian supports labor as usual. The Independent often refrains from taking a stand, but now supports Labour.

According to The Independent, the Conservatives have caused the public to lose trust in politics, and Labor has a better chance of restoring trust.

Starmer’s Labor leads in the polls Rishi Sun too conservatives clearly.

The traditional ones the editorials of quality magazines have also become a topic of conversation in the United States, when The New York Times and the New Yorker, which are closer to the Democrats, have hoped that the president Joe Biden, 81, to give up his candidacy. Biden struggled badly in last week’s election debate.

According to the newspapers, a democrat with better powers should be able to challenge the 78-year-old who is trying to return to the presidency Donald Trump. Trump has a narrow lead in the election polls, and the mentioned newspapers consider him a threat to democracy.

For example, the Philadelphia Inquirer countered that the best thing for the country would be for Donald Trump to step down.

According to the newspaper, even at his worst, Biden is “light years better” than Trump at his best.