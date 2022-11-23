Britain | The Supreme Court overturned the Scottish independence vote

It was a dispute over whether Scotland could hold a vote on independence without the permission of the British government.

Britain’s The Supreme Court rejected Scotland’s new independence referendum on Wednesday.

The decision was given by the presiding judge by Robert Reed agree unanimously. This led to the fact that the solution could be given in a quick time frame.

According to Reed, the court had decision-making power in the matter, contrary to what Britannia argued. In addition, it was a matter of public interest. According to the British government, the court should not even have dealt with the matter.

of Scotland prime minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter that he respects the court’s decision, but stressed that it does not legislate laws. According to him, the Supreme Court only interprets existing laws.

However, according to Sturgeon, the law exposes the myth of the United Kingdom that it is a “voluntary partnership” because it does not allow Scotland to choose its own future without the approval of the British Parliament.

“Scottish democracy will not be denied. Today’s decision blocks one of the ways Scotland’s voice on independence is heard – but in a democracy our voice cannot and will not be silenced,” he continued.

of Scotland leader of the Labor Party Anas Sarwar on the other hand, praised the court’s decision on Twitter and considered it correct. According to him, people now need to focus on the crisis caused by the rising cost of living and solving the problems of public health care.

“The Labor government will deliver the change that Scotland and the whole of Britain needs. Every part of Britain deserves more than more suffering and decay from the Tories [vallassa oleva konservatiivipuolue] while in power.”

Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) representative Philippa Whitford said that the court’s decision will move the question of independence from the courtrooms to the political arena. Whitford thanked the Supreme Court for, firstly, giving a decision and secondly, that the decision was clearly worded.

Former leader of the SNP Alex Salmond urged people who support independence to use protests and start a civil campaign to push for independence. Salmond currently leads the Alba party.

Britain’s Government Minister for Scottish Affairs Alistair Jack welcomed the decision, as expected. He called on the Scottish government to focus on other issues affecting citizens instead of independence.

“The people of Scotland want both of their governments to give their full attention and resources to the things that mean the most to them. That’s why we’re focused on things like restoring financial stability, helping people with their energy bills and supporting the NHS,” said Jack in his statement.

I dispute at the core was the news agency AFP and The Guardian – magazine, whether Scotland can hold a referendum without the permission of the British government. The last four Prime Ministers of Britain’s ruling Conservative party have refused to allow Scotland to hold a vote.

According to Reed, the Scottish Parliament has no legislative power over a new independence referendum.

A vote was held in Scotland in 2014, when the majority did not support independence. At that time, it was considered that the matter was settled for a generation.

Situation however, according to those pushing for independence or a vote, has changed decisively since the last vote. One of the most important changes was Britain’s departure from the EU, or the so-called Brexit. In Scotland, 62 percent voted against leaving.

Crown Solicitor for Scotland by Dorothy Bain according to the question of independence, it is above all about the right to self-determination, which is “fundamental and inalienable”.

Scotland has justified its position to the court by saying that voting law falls within its jurisdiction. This is because the vote would only be advisory and would not have immediate consequences. According to Scotland, independence, if it were to be reached, would be achieved as a result of long-term negotiations.

On the other hand, the Brexit vote was also technically only advisory, but its result was treated as if it were a legally binding vote.