Britain | The reason for the extraordinary mass death of crabs may remain a mystery

It’s still not entirely certain what caused a rare mass seafood die-off in northeast England in 2021.

North East of England seafood died en masse on the beaches at the end of 2021. They were found more than 70 kilometers along the coastline. Among the dead animals were crabs and lobsters.

The cause has been suspected to be harmful algal blooms, dredging or industrial pollution, reports news agency Reuters.

It is still not completely certain what caused the rare mass death, but the latest report commissioned by the British government says that “a new pathogen may or may not be” the cause of the mass death of seafood.

“It seems that we now have more questions than answers”, a participant in the study Tammy Horton said according to ABC news media.

According to him, it was highly unlikely that this would have any effects on human health and “seafood would be safe to eat”.