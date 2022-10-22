Britain | The race for prime minister is getting closer – Sunak and Johnson are scheduled to meet on Saturday

Boris Johnson had to resign as prime minister in the summer amid uproar, and now his successor has also resigned. According to rumors, both Johnson and Rishi Sunak would have already collected the necessary one hundred supporters of the Conservative Party for the official candidacy.

In July the scandal of harassment and the wave of resignations of high-ranking ministers forced Boris Johnson to resign as British Prime Minister. He ended his last question hour with a quote Terminator 2 –from the movie: Hasta la vista, baby.

Now, just three months later, so is Johnson’s successor Liz Truss has been forced to resign and Johnson may once again be returning to the top of British power.

Minister of International Trade James Duddridge has said that Johnson is ready to apply again for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

“I’ve been in touch with the boss. He said, ‘I’m flying back, Dudders. We’re doing this. I’m up for it,'” Duddridge said According to The Times.

The Conservative Party is expected to choose a new leader next week. The race is currently led by the former finance minister Rishi Sunak.

According to the British media, Sunak is the first to have the support of at least one hundred MPs from the Conservative Party, which is required for official candidacy. However, Sunak has not officially announced that he is applying for the position.

Sunak and Johnson are scheduled to meet on Saturday, says the British newspaper The Sunday Times.

According to the newspaper, the men had originally agreed to meet in the afternoon at half past four local time, but the meeting has been postponed at least twice. According to Johnson’s allies, the meeting is still expected to take place.

The content of the meeting has been widely speculated within the inner circles of the parties. According to some estimates, Sunak would apologize to Johnson for his part in his departure. Others speculate that Sunak intends to offer Johnson a role in his government, for example in the Foreign Ministry or as ambassador to Ukraine. Johnson’s allies have said that the former prime minister would be willing to contact Sunak and offer him the job of foreign secretary, reports The Times.

Sunak’s departure from Johnson’s government was partly to start the avalanche of resignations of Johnson’s ministers. The former finance minister would have already been the favorite of the conservative parliamentary group in the previous leadership race, but the rank-and-file members voted for Truss.

Second An MP who has spoken with Johnson has said that the former prime minister will only officially announce his candidacy once he has secured the necessary support of the 100 Conservative MPs behind him.

By Saturday afternoon, there was support for Johnson The Guardian – magazine, six representatives of the current British government have settled. Johnson’s supporters have said that they consider it an easy task to get the support of a hundred conservative MPs.

James Duddridge wrote on the messaging service Twitter on Saturday afternoon that Johnson would have received the support of the hundred Conservative MPs required for official candidacy.

Also a political commentator for the Sunday Times Tim Shipman said on Saturday on Twitterthat according to “a source close to Johnson”, the former prime minister would have gathered a hundred supporters and thus he “could” be a candidate, reports the Reuters news agency.

The claim of a hundred supporters also raises doubts. of The Guardian however, only 51 conservative MPs have so far publicly aligned themselves behind Johnson.

Johnson was on holiday in the Dominican Republic but returned to London on Saturday morning. On the night between Friday and Saturday British channel Sky News posted a photo of the former prime minister on a plane.

Sky News did not know if Johnson had delayed his flight because of the prime ministerial race.

Johnson reportedly flew with his family in economy class. of the British broadcasting company BBC a large security team also flew with Johnson, who prevented other passengers from taking pictures with the former prime minister.

Although Sunaki and Johnson have been estimated to be the top two in the conservative race, the only one publicly seeking the position at the moment is the government’s minister responsible for parliamentary relations, i.e. Penny Mordaunt.

Getting the status of an official candidate requires gathering the necessary support by Monday afternoon.

Boris Johnson arrived in London at Gatwick Airport on Saturday.

Johnson’s a return to the top of politics has been speculated since his resignation, but now it may happen sooner than anyone thought.

At the beginning of September, a professor of political studies who wrote a book about the conservative party Tim Bale told the BBC that Johnson’s return would indicate that the Conservative Party is “quite desperate”.

“If the party returned Boris Johnson, it would really make me worry about the future of the Conservative Party.”