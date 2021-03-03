Britain The publisher of Tabloid magazine was ordered to pay more than half a million euros to Duchess Meghan

Associated Newspapers announced its appeal against the decision.

Mail on Sunday British publisher Associated Newspapers, which publishes the magazine and Mail Online, was ordered on Tuesday to pay the Duchess Meghanille £ 450,000 (approximately € 520,000) in legal costs and damages.

In 2019, the magazine published excerpts from a private letter by the Prince Harry spouse Meghan Markle had written to her father the previous year Thomas Marklelle. In it, he asked this to stop spreading lies about his daughter in tabloid magazines. The letter was written just a few months after Meghan Markle had married Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle’s lawyer had demanded £ 750,000 in compensation from the Duchess.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan currently live in Santa Barbara, USA. They recently withdrew from all their royal duties.