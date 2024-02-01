Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron stressed the priority of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in preparation for moving to the next stages of the solution.

Cameron's statement came during his meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the government headquarters in Beirut, according to a statement from Mikati's media office.

The statement pointed out that “the two sides discussed establishing calm in southern Lebanon and the required political and diplomatic solution.”

The discussion also touched on the role of the Lebanese Army, ways to support it and strengthen its capabilities, ways to enhance cooperation between it and UNIFIL forces, and ways to implement International Resolution No. 1701.

During the meeting, Mikati stressed that Lebanon supports a peaceful solution in the region, and that the British role in supporting the army is essential in pushing this direction.

He stressed, “Lebanon supports the implementation of international resolutions in their letter, especially Resolution 1701, and the continuation of cooperation between the army and UNIFIL.”

As for the British Foreign Minister, according to the statement, he stressed the priority of the ceasefire in Gaza in preparation for moving to the next stages of the solution.