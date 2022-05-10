Britain The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson will visit Finland tomorrow, meets with President Niinistö

President Niinistö and Prime Minister Johnson will discuss the security situation in Ukraine and Europe, according to a press release from the President’s Office.

Britannian the Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to visit Finland on Wednesday, the Office of the President of the Republic informs. STT reported on the subject earlier, citing its own sources. Johnson will meet the president in Finland Sauli Niinistö.

“President Niinistö and Prime Minister Johnson will discuss the security situation in Ukraine and Europe. At the end of the discussions, the President and Prime Minister Johnson will hold a joint press conference, ”the chancellery said.

Before Johnson will also visit Sweden on Wednesday. The Swedish Prime Minister’s Office spoke about the visit to Sweden. Johnson will meet with the country’s prime minister in Sweden Magdalena Anderssonin.

According to a statement from the Swedish Prime Minister’s Office, Johnson and Andersson will discuss, among other things, the serious security situation in Europe, bilateral relations between Sweden and Britain, and co-operation between the two countries.

According to Aftonbladet, the visit to Sweden would address bilateral co-operation between Sweden and Britain. An agreement on in-depth defense and security cooperation between Sweden and Britain should be signed during the visit, Aftonbladet says.

Johnson will head to Sweden on Wednesday morning. The prime ministers will hold a joint press conference at 12.40 Finnish time.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) is currently visiting Japan, from where he will return on Thursday. So Johnson will not be meeting Marin during his visit to Finland.

This was previously confirmed to HS by the Prime Minister’s Under-Secretary of State for European Affairs Jari Luoto. Luoto had no information at the time, in his own words, about Johnson’s possible visit.

“It has been talked about in the past, but such a visit has not yet been confirmed. If this were to happen, it would certainly be announced, ”Luoto commented to HS.

In Finland has seen high-level British guests last week. The British Minister of Defense visited Finland at that time Ben Wallace said the country would come to the aid of Finland and Sweden if they were attacked.

According to Wallace, this would happen regardless of whether the countries are members of NATO or not.

STT said last week that in addition to Britain, the United States, Germany and France have promised to support Finland militarily even before the official start of NATO membership. This would apply in a situation where such support would be needed.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) did not dispute or confirm BTI’s information in Parliament last Thursday, but said that many NATO countries had understood Finland’s and Sweden’s concerns about harassing Russia during a possible NATO membership process.

“The comments of the British Minister of Defense Wallace during his visit to Finland show that the large NATO countries have a very great interest in the NATO membership process going without major annoyances and that they are ready to play their part in it,” Haavisto told STT at the time.

Nor is the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (Central) did not dispute or confirm the BTI data in Parliament last Thursday.

“We have good partners and of course in such windy times they are of special value. Perhaps there is a little more to tell about these later, ”Kaikkonen said.