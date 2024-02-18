Britain | The Prime Minister made a ton of bets on sending asylum seekers to Rwanda – the idea is also interesting in Finland

The plan would see asylum seekers sent from Britain to Rwanda to seek asylum without the possibility of returning.

Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak and presenter Piers Morgan slapped hands on TV.

Morgan challenged the Prime Minister to a punch bet of a thousand pounds and asylum seekers. He said he would donate a ton to a refugee organization if Sunak could even get someone from Britain on a plane to Rwanda.

The Prime Minister accepted the bet. He assured that he would work “incredibly hard” to get asylum seekers flown to Africa.

Work Sunak really has enough.

The so-called Rwanda plan got again on Monday towels when the British Parliament's Human Rights Committee called the bill related to the plan “incompatible with human rights obligations.”

The bill sought to show that Britain was happy to send people to Rwanda. However, according to the committee, there is no guarantee in the presentation that asylum seekers will not be forced from Rwanda to unsafe countries.

Therefore, if the proposal goes through, it could violate international law.

People demonstrate against the British government's plan for Rwanda in London in June 2022.

Down the idea is simple.

Rwanda and Britain tie the knot contractunder which Britain sends asylum seekers arriving in its country to Rwanda some hundreds of millions for a fee.

People seek asylum in Rwanda instead of Britain. Upon receiving a possible negative decision, they can apply for a residence permit or continue to a safe third country. However, they could not return to Britain.

The goal is therefore to outsource the asylum application process.

In practice, however, the Rwanda plan has encountered numerous legal challenges. Human rights organizations have called out the plan racist and inhuman.

The British Supreme Court is on the same lines.

In November of last year, the court your line unanimously that the plan is illegal. According to the court's decision, people could have to be sent back to their country of origin, where they could be in danger. This does not fit with the European Convention on Human Rights, which Britain has also signed.

Despite considerable opposition, Sunaki's will to see the plan through seems unwavering. The purpose of the bill now in parliament is to show that the Supreme Court's assessment of the situation in Rwanda in November was wrong and that it really is a safe country.

in Europe many have followed the progress of the Rwanda plan with interest. As you might expect, Sunak is not the only politician who would like to tell his voters that he has solved the immigration issue that is stirring up the internal politics of many countries.

There has been interest in the outsourcing of asylum seeking, similar to the Rwanda plan, in Finland as well.

The idea of ​​outsourcing the asylum application process can be found Finland's EU goals. Rkp MP by Eva Biaudet by Basic Finns would have liked the matter to be recorded in the government program as well.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said earlier this month that Finland does not promote the outsourcing of the asylum process exactly according to the British model, but that some kind of application process in countries outside the EU is indeed in the government's sights.

At least there has been interest in the Rwanda plan or some kind of adaptation of it in Austria, in Germany and in Denmark.

British style The future of the Rwanda plan is currently unclear.

In January, the British House of Commons approved the bill presented at the beginning of the story. This week it handles in turn, the upper house of the country's parliament, where the proposal faces strong opposition.

The bill would allow British ministers to ignore urgent orders from authorities and would instruct judges to review Rwanda as a safe country.

After the vote in the upper house, the motion will return to the parliament, where it will be discussed further.

BBC writethat even if the upper house supports the motion, it is unclear whether the Rwanda plan can actually ever come to fruition.

The expert assessments presented earlier in the winter by the British government could theoretically push through the bill even if the House of Commons rejected it, but time would likely run out before the election.

Despite that, Sunaki's faith in the plan is at least not publicly shaken – after all, he accepted Morgan's bet.

Piers Morgan made a thousand pound bet with Prime Minister Sunak that his Rwanda plan would not succeed before the elections.

When In October 2022, Sunak became the Prime Minister of Britain, one of his promises was to “stop the boats”. By this he refers to the rubber boats sailing across the English Channel, in which immigrants arrive illegally.

The phenomenon is not small. During 2022 to Britain arrived more than 45,700 people on boats. Last year there were fewer people, but still around 29,400.

Sunak's obstinacy about the Rwanda plan may be related to the upcoming elections in the near future.

If he managed to send even one machine to Kigali asylum seekers, the campaign would talk about fulfilled promises and successful projects.

At the moment, however, it seems that the refugee organization, which will soon receive a donation of a thousand pounds, is taking the biggest win in the struggle against the Rwanda plan.