Britain | The position of Prime Minister Liz Truss is getting more and more difficult, the leader of the opposition demands an early election

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is fighting for her continuation. Two of the key ministers have already left, and Truss’s confidence is in pieces. It is in the hands of the Conservative MPs whether Truss gets an extension.

London

Britain’s conservative prime minister By Liz Truss the position became even more difficult on Thursday, and the British media began to predict that the end was near.

Trussi’s continuation now depends on whether enough Conservative MPs stand behind their leader. If the resignation demands intensify and a mass exodus of government ministers begins, Truss will hardly have any other option but to resign.

The Times According to Thursday morning’s information, 13 conservative MPs are demanding Truss’s resignation. The party has 357 parliamentarians.

Leader of the British opposition ie the Labor Party Keir Starmer on the other hand, demanded early parliamentary elections on Thursday.

“Britain cannot afford the chaos created by the Conservatives”. Starmer tweeted.

If the elections were held now, according to opinion polls, the Labor Party would take a clear victory.

Yet from the early afternoon on Wednesday, Trussi’s position seemed to temporarily stabilize. Truss performed more convincingly than expected in the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s Question Time.

Read more: Britain’s Liz Truss faced a hostile House of Commons during Parliament’s Question Time

On Wednesday evening, however, we were again in full chaos and uncertainty.

Minister of the Interior Suella Braverman announced of his resignation, which eroded Truss’s credibility even more.

Braverman is already the second key minister who has had to be replaced by a new one in Truss’s government that only started at the beginning of September. The prime minister fired his first finance minister, ie For Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday.

Braverman’s The official reason for the resignation was government material sent from a personal email address. However, according to the British media, Truss and Braverman would have had a very different view of the government’s line.

Truss had to bury the government’s previous economic policy line, because the market was afraid of reckless economic management. The new finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday canceled almost all previously promised tax reductions.

Read more: The new minister canceled almost all the tax cuts promised to the British – more difficult decisions to come

Both Hunt and the new Home Secretary Grant Shapps supported Truss’s counter-candidate, i.e. the former finance minister, in the leadership race of the conservative party organized at the end of the summer Rishi Sun too.

The appointments have been interpreted to mean that Truss is now forced to try to expand his base of support within the Conservative Party parliamentary group.

Conservatives according to the internal rules, the party leader may not be challenged until he has been in his position for a year. However, the rules can be changed if enough people want it.

If the rebel camp in the conservative parliamentary group becomes stronger, the chairman of the body of rank-and-file representatives (i.e. the so-called 1922 committee) Graham Brady the fate of Truss should be taken up for further processing and a possible vote.

The confused internal situation of the Conservative Party was highlighted on Wednesday evening, when the minister responsible for party discipline, i.e. by Wendy Morton rumored to have broken up. The information later turned out to be false. There was also uncertainty about how strictly conservative MPs had to stick to the government’s lines in the vote on water fracturing.

The government finally won the vote, but it did not improve Truss’s position.

Trussi became prime minister on September 6. He replaced Boris Johnsonwho had become a burden to his party.