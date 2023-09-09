Britain | The police caught a terrorist suspect who had escaped from prison

Daniel Khalife, a former soldier, is suspected of working for Iran.

8.9. 1:18 | Updated 13:48

in Britain a former soldier accused of espionage and terrorism crimes Daniel Khalife21, has been caught by the police, news agencies say.

British police said earlier on Friday that they had received a confirmed sighting of Khalife.

Head of Greater London Police’s Counter-Terrorism Unit Dominic Murphy said the sighting was made on Wednesday, the day Khalife escaped. He was seen in Wandsworth, south London, just less than two kilometers from Wandsworth Prison.

As late as Thursday, the police said according to the BBC that no observations had been made on Khalife. Then Murphy described the situation as extraordinary.

“This is a bit unusual and perhaps speaks to his resourcefulness,” comments Murphy.

According to Murphy, Khalife, who received military training, has skills that not all civilians have. The police received dozens of contacts from the public, which, according to Murphy, opened “valuable lines of investigation”.

See also Britain Huge disappointment for Boris Johnson: British Conservative Party loses election in a region it has never lost Daniel Khalife

Khalifen is believed to have escaped from Wandsworth Prison hanging from the bottom of a lorry after sneaking out of the prison kitchen dressed as a chef.

The car was stopped within an hour of the fugitive’s disappearance, but the man had already continued his journey. Ties were found in the bottom of the truck, which are believed to have been used by Khalife as a stowaway.

About 150 police officers from the anti-terrorist unit participated in the search. As part of the search, border security measures have been tightened at airports and ports, as it is feared that Khalife will try to escape abroad.

Khalife was awaiting trial on espionage and terrorism charges. According to media reports, Khalife is suspected of working for Iran and installing fake explosives at the armed forces base.

British newspaper According to The Guardian, Khalife’s escape has already ignited a fiery political debate over budget cuts aimed at prisons, due to which it is feared that prisoners considered dangerous can escape more easily than before.

Wandsworth is not Britain’s highest security classification, i.e. type A prison, but belongs to the lighter security category B. Many critics have found it incomprehensible that a former soldier accused of serious crimes was kept in such facilities.

Both the authorities and the prison guards’ union had previously warned that Wandsworth prison was suffering from a shortage of staff. The investigation has also raised questions about whether Khalife had helpers on his escape journey, The Guardian reports.