Britain | The police arrested more than 80 counter-protesters in London – more than 300,000 people support the Palestinians in the demonstration

More than 300,000 march in the city for Palestine. According to the police, the demonstration has gone peacefully, except for disturbances caused by the counter-demonstrators.

in London the police have arrested more than 80 counter-protesters who are trying to disrupt a large demonstration in support of the Palestinians, says, among other things Guardian. In addition, the police isolated a group they suspected of planning to protest in a pub along the demonstration route.

According to the police estimate, more than 300,000 people will take part in the pro-Palestinian demonstration being organized in London today. The demonstration has otherwise gone peacefully, except for disturbances caused by counter-demonstrators.

Counter-protesters include football hooligans and well-known far-right figures such as the former head of the anti-Muslim English Defense League Tommy Robinson.

At most, almost 2,000 police officers supervise the event. The police previously estimated that more than a hundred thousand people participated in the event.

Police predicts in advance that violence is to be expected at the demonstration, as emotions run hot over the fighting between Israel and the extremist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The police said that the risk of violence has increased because counter-demonstrators, including groups of football hooligans, are also expected on the streets of London this weekend.

In similar demonstrations in London in previous weekends, a total of almost a hundred people have been arrested for various violations. According to the police, the protests have become more violent as the war continues.

Today the police are on special alert, as Britain celebrates the annual end of World War I commemoration to honor the British who died in the war. Prime minister Rishi Sunak has appealed to the participants of the demonstration to demonstrate peacefully.

“It’s a credit to those who fought for this country and the freedoms we cherish that those who want to demonstrate can do so, but they must do so respectfully and peacefully,” Sunak said in a statement late Friday night.

The police according to the organizers of the demonstration, they have changed the route of the protest march to avoid the monuments. Just in case, the police have protected the most important monuments with metal protective fences.