The scale and brutality of the crimes and the gross abuse of their profession by the police has shocked Britain.

Greater London the police officer who worked as a police officer has admitted his guilt to 49 charges, which are mainly related to suspected rapes and sexual crimes, British media reports. The oldest crimes go back 20 years.

The police were responsible for the safety of MPs and diplomats in their work.

According to The Guardian the number of crimes would make the police one of the worst sex offenders in modern criminal history.

Britain’s public radio The BBC reports, that the police met their victims, among other things, on online dating apps. He used his police profession to gain the trust of the victims.

He controlled and exploited his victims and pressured them into abhorrent acts. He raped some victims several times over the years, leaving them with physical injuries. He regularly forced one of his victims into a tiny closet, from which he could only get out with the permission of the police, The BBC reports.

Police is from the town of Stevenage, which is located in the county of Hertfordshire. He committed most of the crimes in that county of over a million inhabitants.

“The details of the crimes are shocking,” stated the crime investigator of the case Iain Moore to the media outside Southwark Crown Court.

He believes that there will be more victims.

