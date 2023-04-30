Britain | The Observer: Teachers have been told to avoid talking about Andrew Tate to pupils

Schools have reported on the prevalence of misogyny and sexual harassment in schools, writes The Observer.

Ministry of Education officials have told teachers in England not to discuss the US social media influencer with pupils About Andrew Tatereported the British The Observer magazine.

The background is Tate’s misogyny, which has been emphasized in his social media content, and the increase in sexual harassment observed by schools.

Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested in December at their home in Bucharest on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and the establishment of an organized crime group. The brothers have been in pretrial detention ever since. Thus house arrest was extended at the end of April by 30 days.

Schools have told about the prevalence of misogyny and sexual harassment in schools, writes The Observer. The magazine has interviewed several teachers who tell examples of the situations they have witnessed. The teachers highlight the influence of Tate’s social media content on the matter.

The newspaper has also heard from the Rotherham-based charity Diversify, which receives several requests for help from schools around the country every week. Schools need help dealing with sexual harassment and misogyny.

The second founder of the organization by Sara Cunningham according to the school leaders have told how they have been told by the Ministry of Education not to discuss Tate at school, as talking about him would promote his message. Cunningham says she is frustrated that the Ministry of Education does not provide schools with training or more resources to combat misogyny.

For example, one teacher tells the newspaper that he called the Ministry of Education and asked for support for staff training. According to the magazine, he had been told that there are currently no opportunities for additional resources or training and that it would be just another social media trend that will eventually fade away.

Cunningham’s According to the organization, during its school visits, the 10-year-old students already knew a lot about Tate. He says that the organization has proven how many boys do not see any problems with Tate’s misogynistic views, and may even admire her.

Another teacher commented to the newspaper that it is not just a passing phase, but that the children’s view of the world may change.

According to a third teacher, not talking about it leaves young people vulnerable to “shameful and insidious” thoughts without recognizing that they are extreme.

Ministry of Education the spokesperson commented on the matter to the newspaper by stating that schools will be given additional instructions on how to talk about sexual harassment, sexual violence and ending violence against girls and women.

“All children deserve to grow up in a safe environment. We expect schools to take immediate action against sexual harassment,” the spokesman said.