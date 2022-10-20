Britain | The new prime minister will try to bring stability to the market – Truss’ resignation strengthened the pound

During her short term, Liz Truss managed to anger voters, scare investors and collapse market confidence and her party’s support.

Britain’s prime minister Liz Truss resigns from his position. His reign lasted 45 days, making his tenure as Prime Minister the shortest in British history.

Following the announcement of Truss’ resignation, the pound dollar strengthened by 0.74 percent to $1.13. The pound has recently moved strongly according to the British Treasury’s tax plans.

The Ftse 100 index of the London Stock Exchange ended with a 0.27 percent increase.

The market interest rate on the British ten-year government bond started to fall after the exit announcement, but ended up flat at 3.9 percent. During Truss’s short term, the interest rate has been at its highest at 4.5 percent.

As Prime Minister The financial chaos during the short tenure of Truss, who started on September 6, is a warning example for his successor, say news agency Bloomberg investors interviewed. They urge the next prime minister to focus on maintaining peace and stability in the financial markets.

“The market is now under control. That’s the bottom line,” says Bank of New York Mellon’s senior currency strategist Geoffrey Yu For Bloomberg.

Some investors believe that the market will continue to fluctuate as long as there is no information about Truss’s successor. In the opinion of many, the new prime minister will in any case have a difficult task ahead of him to fix Britain’s economic and inflationary situation. In particular, fluctuations can be expected in the government bond market.

Truss stated in his resignation speech that the Conservative Party will elect a new chairman within a week. At the same time, the leader of the party would become the new prime minister.

The market reaction after Trussi’s departure can be interpreted as cautious but sensitive optimism.

“The market expects a more balanced budget and greater political stability for Britain. The pound will strengthen in the hope that the future prime minister will bring both of these,” says the investment director of the Close Brothers asset management company Robert Alster For Bloomberg.