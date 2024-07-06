Britain | The new prime minister is not going to send migrants to Rwanda

Britain|Britain’s new prime minister is not ready to send migrants to Rwanda. He wants to intervene in the activities of the human smuggling gangs behind the border crossings.

Britain’s the new prime minister Keir Starmer says he is not ready to continue with the previous Conservative government’s plan to move migrants to Rwanda.

According to Starmer, the plan was dead and buried even before it started. The plan would also not act as a deterrent, he added.

In the so-called Rwanda model, asylum applications would have been processed in the African country of Rwanda, and with a possible positive decision, the asylum seekers would also have stayed there to live.

The model received a lot of criticism from non-governmental organizations in Britain.

Starmer has promised to intervene in migrant transports coming across the English Channel by preventing the activities of the human smuggling gangs behind them.

As a solution, he has presented a new command center for border security forces, which would consist of immigration and law enforcement experts and the intelligence service MI5.

According to current information from the British Home Office, more than 12,300 migrants have come across the Channel to Britain this year. The number is almost a fifth higher than at the same time a year ago.

During the whole of last year, approximately 29,500 migrants crossed the Channel. The number was significantly lower than in 2022, when there were a record nearly 46,000 arrivals.