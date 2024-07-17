Britain | The new parliament begins its work

Britain|The session opens with a ceremonial opening, the program of which includes, among other things, a speech read by King Charles.

Britain’s the new parliament starts its work today.

Power changed in Britain a couple of weeks ago, when the Labor Party won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections and the leader of the party Keir Starmer became prime minister.

The session officially opens with a ceremonial opening. The program includes, among other things, a speech by the king Charles reads from his throne in the Upper House. The government’s written speech tells about the government’s plans for the coming session.

The opening ceremony is the most important ceremonial event of the parliamentary year. Before the monarch arrives at Parliament House, a ceremonial search for explosives is organized in its basements. The search commemorates the gunpowder conspiracy, where a group of Catholics tried to blow up the parliament during the opening of the parliament in 1605.