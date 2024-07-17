Wednesday, July 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Britain | The new parliament begins its work

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
Britain | The new parliament begins its work
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The session opens with a ceremonial opening, the program of which includes, among other things, a speech read by King Charles.

Britain’s the new parliament starts its work today.

Power changed in Britain a couple of weeks ago, when the Labor Party won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections and the leader of the party Keir Starmer became prime minister.

The session officially opens with a ceremonial opening. The program includes, among other things, a speech by the king Charles reads from his throne in the Upper House. The government’s written speech tells about the government’s plans for the coming session.

The opening ceremony is the most important ceremonial event of the parliamentary year. Before the monarch arrives at Parliament House, a ceremonial search for explosives is organized in its basements. The search commemorates the gunpowder conspiracy, where a group of Catholics tried to blow up the parliament during the opening of the parliament in 1605.

#Britain #parliament #begins #work

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]