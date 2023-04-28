Britain | The metal detectorists tried to sell an extremely valuable Viking treasure in the dark

The two men tried to sell coins from the 9th century. They were also convicted for their part in the so-called Herefordshire cache. They are likely to face years in prison.

in Britain two men have been convicted of illegally selling ancient coins worth around 870,000 euros, The Independent – magazine says.

The coins were from the 8th century and they probably ended up in Britain with the Vikings, who buried them in the ground. The men were also convicted for their part in the Herefordshire cache case. A total of 44 coins, which came from the cache and are worth millions of euros, were confiscated from the men.

According to the law, the discovery of the coins should have been reported to the authorities, and in addition, the men who were engaged in metal detecting violated the landowner’s rights to the treasures.

The two were caught after one of them sold coins to an undercover police officer. The man thought he was doing business with a US buyer. The men were tracked down when one of them contacted a collector operating from the United States, who warned British experts about the sale offer. The collector’s suspicions arose because he was offered extremely rare and valuable coins.

Among the coins were two extremely rare coins with the faces of both Alfred the Great and Ceolwulf minted on them.

After the conviction, Durham Police’s Crime Commissioner Lee Gosling described the case as extremely exceptional.

“It is unbelievable that the history books have to be rewritten thanks to these discoveries. These coins were part of a cache of enormous historical significance in relation to the Vikings, and we are delighted that they now belong to the British Museum.”

British Museum coin specialist Gareth Williams said the discoveries offer an opportunity to better understand Britain’s past and heritage.

The judge in the case said that sentencing the men will be difficult because of the rarity of the case. However, he told the two men that the sentence will probably be years in prison.