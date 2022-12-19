Monday, December 19, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Britain | The men who pelted King Charles with eggs went to court in January

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 19, 2022
in World Europe
0

A man tried to throw eggs at Charles while he was visiting York in northern England last month.

King Charles eggs thrown at the 23-year-old man were charged with threatening behavior, the British District Attorney’s Office said on Monday.

A man can receive a maximum of six months in prison. The case will be heard in court after mid-January.

A man tried to throw eggs at Charles while he was visiting York in northern England last month. However, none of them hit.

The man was released on bail to await trial on the same day he tried to throw eggs at the king. Part of the warranty conditions also include the fact that he is not allowed to keep eggs in his possession outside, except when he comes back from grocery shopping.

Another man who threw an egg at Charles will also face court in January. The 28-year-old tried to throw an egg at Charles earlier this month in Luton, north London.

See also  Debt Jenna Mäkelä has debts of 250,000 euros in seizure, which she will never be able to pay - Over-indebtedness causes bad incentive traps

#Britain #men #pelted #King #Charles #eggs #court #January

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

After weeks of talks, Europe approves a ceiling on gas prices

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result