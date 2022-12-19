Britain | The men who pelted King Charles with eggs went to court in January

A man tried to throw eggs at Charles while he was visiting York in northern England last month.

King Charles eggs thrown at the 23-year-old man were charged with threatening behavior, the British District Attorney’s Office said on Monday.

A man can receive a maximum of six months in prison. The case will be heard in court after mid-January.

The man was released on bail to await trial on the same day he tried to throw eggs at the king. Part of the warranty conditions also include the fact that he is not allowed to keep eggs in his possession outside, except when he comes back from grocery shopping.

Another man who threw an egg at Charles will also face court in January. The 28-year-old tried to throw an egg at Charles earlier this month in Luton, north London.