Sunday, April 16, 2023
Britain | The man who threw eggs at King Charles was sentenced

April 15, 2023
in World Europe
According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the perpetrator showed no remorse for his act.

King Charles the man who threw the eggs was guilty of threatening behavior, reports the news agencies Reuters and AFP.

A man in his twenties pelted the king with eggs last November when the king and queen consort Camilla visited York in the north of England.

The man was sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the perpetrator showed no remorse for his act and confirmed that his act was intentional.

“Such threatening behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated”, the leading prosecutor Nick Price said.

The Prosecutor’s Office according to the man admitted his actions to a bystander immediately after the incident.

“I threw eggs at him because he deserves it,” the man had said.

However, the eggs did not hit the king. Charles was also the target of a similar attack in December in London.

King Charles’ coronation will be celebrated in London on May 6.

