Next, the bill is discussed in committees, after which it goes to the upper house of the parliament.

Britain's On Tuesday, the lower house of parliament approved the government's revised bill, which allows migrants who came across the English Channel to be sent to Rwanda in East Africa. The bill was approved by a vote of 313–269.

The bill, which was announced only last week, was the Prime Minister Rishi Sun too a response to the British Supreme Court's decision in November, which found that deportation to Rwanda would be against international law.

The bill badly divided the ruling party's conservative ranks: according to hard-line conservatives, the bill is too lax, while the more liberal wing of the conservatives feared its possible consequences under international law.

Next, the bill is discussed in committees, after which it goes to the upper house of the parliament.

Sunak has hoped that the law would enter into force before the next election.