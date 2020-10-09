Boris Johnson wants to nullify parts of the EU exit treaty with a new law. Not only the EU is foaming – a high-ranking British lawyer sees his country on the way “into a dictatorship, into a tyranny”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has openly threatened that talks about a follow-up deal would collapse after leaving the EU and a severe economic break. Johnson said his country could withdraw from the negotiating table within weeks.

E.One of the strongest arguments in favor of Brexit was that the break with the EU is about regaining popular sovereignty over legislation, over borders and politics. At the same time, this argument was always weak. In the modern world, popular sovereignty is always limited. A decisive indicator of economic policy, for example, the money supply, is determined in London as in the EU by the unelected central bank.

In addition, Great Britain remains integrated into NATO and into a network of foreign policy treaties that bind the country beyond changes of government. Pacta sunt servanda: Contracts are to be honored, provided the other side adheres to them. The weaker a country is, the more it has to be interested in this principle, which tames the arbitrariness of the powerful.

The treaties that bind every government in London include covenants on the special relationship between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Therefore, Boris Johnson had to accept that they were also written into the exit treaty with the EU. Northern Ireland remains more closely linked with the rest of the Irish island – and thus with the EU internal market – than with the rest of Great Britain.

Despite negotiating the Withdrawal Treaty himself and lashing it through the House of Commons, Johnson recently had Parliament pass a law on “the unity of the UK internal market” that repeals the special provisions for Northern Ireland. A blatant breach of contract. And not only that.

In a notable statement, Lord Neuberger, chairman of the UK Supreme Court from 2012 to 2017, criticized Johnson’s Single Market Act for not only giving the government power to breach contracts, but also stipulating that these provisions are not open to judicial review.

“If you rob the people of the right to bring the government to justice, you are in a dictatorship, in a tyranny,” said the Lord. “That could turn out to be a very steep track.” He is right.

“Take back control!” Was the slogan of the Brexiteers. Now they do not want to be controlled by the people and measured against the law. The case has a lesson in store: populists may rightly invoke democratic deficits and invoke popular sovereignty.

If they have power, whether in Budapest, Warsaw, Washington or London, they show how little democracy, justice and law are worth to them.