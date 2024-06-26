Britain | The Labor Party is rushing towards victory, but what does it mean for Finland’s security? Three British experts answer

Britain|The British Labor Party is about to win the election. It is as committed to NATO as the conservatives. In Europe, Labor would deepen cooperation in the “like-minded club”, which Finland also belongs to.
Annamari Sipilä HS
London
in Britain parliamentary elections will be held on July 4. According to opinion polls, the Labor Party is a very likely winner.
In Finland, what is of interest now is how Keir Starmer’s led by a Labor government would change Britain’s foreign, security and defense policy.
