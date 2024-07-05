Britain|According to door-to-door polls, the Conservatives are getting the lowest number of seats in their history in the House of Commons of the British Parliament. A little before five o’clock in the morning Finnish time, the Labor Party had secured 65 seats.

Britain’s According to door-to-door polls, the Labor Party is on track to take the expected landslide victory in the country’s parliamentary elections, says the country’s public broadcasting company BBC. The Labor Party is getting 410 seats, while the Conservatives are predicted to get 131 seats.

There are several parties in Britain, but the political field is dominated by the Conservative Party and the Labor Party. Door-to-door polls predict 61 seats for the Liberal Democrats, 13 seats for the anti-immigration Reform UK party and 10 seats for the Scottish National Party SNP.

The polling stations closed at midnight Finnish time. Votes are counted until the morning hours.

A little before five o’clock in the morning Finnish time, the Labor Party had secured 65 seats. At the time, the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives each had just three secured seats. In addition, Reform UK had secured one seat.

The first secured seat went to the Labor party returning to parliament To Bridget Phillipson.

“After 14 years, the British have voted for change. The Labor Party respects the trust you have placed in us,” he told his supporters.

The chairman of the winning party is expected to meet the British king on Friday morning Charleswho asks the chairman to form the board.

Conservatives according to door-to-door surveys, they would lose about 230 seats in the 2019 elections. The Labor Party, on the other hand, is increasing its number of seats by about two hundred, because in the previous elections the party got 202 representatives.

Britain last had a government led by the Labor Party in 2007–2010, when Prime Minister Gordon Brown. The worst election result in the history of the Conservatives in terms of number of seats in the parliamentary elections was in 1906, when the party got 156 representatives. If the election result is confirmed to match the door-to-door polls, the conservatives will win the fewest seats in their history.

The Labor Party won its largest number of seats so far in the 1997 election, when the party won 418 representatives.

For a new one the chairman of the Labor Party is becoming prime minister Keir Starmer, who is a former human rights lawyer and prosecutor. Starmer entered parliament in 2015 and was elected leader of the Labor Party in 2020.

Starmer thanked the voters and those who participated in the campaign message service in X shortly after the polls closed.

