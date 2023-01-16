Regarding the ruling issued on Monday, Francis Junior, the Asylum and Immigration Consultant, says that the court initially approved the request for reconsideration, and all the judges agreed to re-discuss the points that suggest the illegality of the British Ministry of Immigration and Refugee Affairs plan, and this means that the Supreme Court of Appeal will consider the case, even if The plan to deport refugees to Rwanda will be frozen until a new ruling is issued by the Court of Appeal. This may take months, not days, and accordingly, deportation will not take place before the court’s decision is issued.

Francis Junior indicated that the previous decision of the British Supreme Court provided for the legality of deportation and gave legitimacy to the Ministry of Immigration and Refugee Affairs to implement its plan in general, taking into account the consideration of each case separately, and taking into account the special circumstances of each case, but the Ministry of Immigration and Refugee Affairs did not do so. Therefore, it generalized the ruling on all refugees, regardless of their circumstances.

While Amr Al Lawati, Asylum and Immigration Consultant, confirmed that the appeal submitted by some refugee representatives against the British government, represented by the Ministry of Immigration and Refugee Affairs, was not accepted as a whole, and they allowed some, but not all, to appear before the Supreme Court of Appeal in Britain.

Regarding the reasons for rejecting some of the lawsuits, Amr Al-Lawati stressed that the court based its judgment on issues related to human rights in order to choose the place in which to live, and also considered all humanitarian motives related to refugees with different nationalities, and this means stopping their deportation to Poland until an indefinite period. Because transferring the case to the Supreme Court of Appeal means that it may take many months, and a new ruling may not be issued before the next year.

Amr Al-Lawati added that the applications that were submitted by some refugees and expatriates through some human rights organizations and legal offices, and permission to appeal was granted to individual claimants who have real reasons for asylum, and the applications of other organizations and offices were rejected because they do not have legal capacity, such as Care for Calis. Care4Calais, Detention Action, and others whose ineligibility was confirmed by the court.

On the other hand, Claire Moseley, of Care4Calais, said on her Twitter account: “We are pleased to grant permission to appeal to refugees based on a number of reasons as stated by the court, and that the case will continue in the right direction. We are disappointed that the court has not recognized our position on representing those people we support, but we will continue to seek further appeals with the cooperation of our attorneys.”