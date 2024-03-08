Britain | The IRA boss was revealed as a double agent – the feared “Stakeknife” is suspected of having numerous murders in his account

The report published on Friday tells about Freddie Scappaticci from Northern Ireland, who denied until his death that he was a double agent “Stakeknife”. The report highlights numerous shortcomings, including the activities of MI5.

From West Belfast been from Freddie Scappaticci i.e. a real double life almost all his life.

Scappaticci first worked as an agent of the Irish Republican Army (IRA). The IRA is a paramilitary group that led the struggle against British rule.

In 2003, it was reported that Scappaticci had also worked for the British intelligence service MI5, where he was known by the code name “Stakeknife”. In practice, therefore, Scappaticci reported to the British about the organization in whose ranks he also executed people.

Scappaticci's identity has never been officially confirmed. He moved to England, where he died aged 77 in 2023. He denied being a “Stakeknife” until his death.

Scappaticci's case is reported by, among others, the news agency Reuters, a public broadcasting company BBC and a newspaper The Guardian.

On Friday The Operation Kenova report published by an independent research institute revealed more details about the double agent's activities. The name of the report refers to an investigation of the same name carried out by the Bedfordshire Police in the UK.

Scappaticci joined the IRA in the 1970s. At the end of the decade, he became an agent.

In the 1980s, he worked in the so-called Internal Security Unit of the IRA. The task of the unit was to identify whistleblowers who were kidnapped, tortured and eventually shot. Scappaticci himself was involved in several murders while working as a spy and passing on intelligence about the IRA.

The IRA became suspicious of Scappaticci's motives around 1990, and shortly thereafter he was dismissed from the unit.

Friday's according to the report, Scappaticci was the IRA's most prominent spy whose actions probably cost more lives than they saved, Reuters reports. The IRA was responsible for the deaths of more than 1,800 people over three decades in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Britain and continental Europe.

According to the Operation Kenova report, MI5 knew about most of the kidnappings and murders, but security forces still failed to protect those at risk. Therefore, those murders that could have been prevented were practically allowed to happen under the eyes of the security forces, and those responsible for the murders were not charged in court, but were allowed to commit new crimes again.

of Bedfordshire former head of police investigation Jon Butcher criticized the British government in his statement, which he believed was “responsible for numerous horrific crimes,” according to Reuters.

Boutcher led the eight-year investigation until he was appointed Chief Constable of the Police Force of Northern Ireland last year. He presented the findings of the 212-page Operation Kenova report by the former Chief Constable of Scotland Iain Livingstone with on Friday.

The hundreds of pages of the report also did not reveal the identity of the double agent, but he was said to have been one of the leaders of the 'Nutting Squad', the IRA's feared internal security unit.