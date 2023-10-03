The large spiky fruits of horse chestnuts fall from the trees in autumn. Inside, a brown nut is revealed, which is used to compete in the traditional British game. The toughest nut wins.

London

in Finland it is customary to bring up the pine cow when you really want to emphasize – either seriously or ironically – how things were worse for the children of the past.

In Britain, the equivalent traditional game for boomers is the horse chestnut race (in English conkers).

Today’s kids have tiktoks, games and gadgets. There was another before. Then we just played conkers that is, we competed with the nuts of the horse chestnut trees.

In October the beginning is the best conkers– i.e. Conquer time.

Horse chestnuts drop their large green thorn-covered fruits. A hard brown “nut” is revealed inside them.

From experience, we can say that in September–October it is not worth standing under a horse chestnut tree.

A nut with its armor of spikes weighs a good 30 grams. It’s not nice to get it in your head.

Nutty however, hardness is a trump card in the traditional game. Players compete to see whose nut crushes the competitor’s nut.

For the competition, a thread about thirty centimeters long is attached to the nut. The competitor hangs a nut from a string and hits the opponent’s nut with it.

The tougher nut wins when the weaker nut is crushed.

Conker races has been in Britain since at least the 19th century. The children have been hunting for potential “killer nuts” in yards and streets.

Top tricks to further harden the horse chestnut nut are – at least according to tradition – roasting it in the oven and soaking it in vinegar.

Some also believe that age hardens the nut. In this way, the profit would most certainly come off with the nut of the previous year.

I myself would not compete with year-old weapons. When I look at my own collection of nuts, I notice that the nuts raisin, i.e. shrivel and shrivel even when they are a month old.

(Why do I collect horse chestnut nuts? Because they look nice and feel good in the hand and, according to tradition, keep away the giant English spiders that move indoors in October.)

With traditional play there is also a world championship: the World Conker Championships.

The races are held in the county of Northamptonshire, England, every second Sunday in October.

Preparations for the World Championships in the October rain in Southwick, Northamptonshire five years ago. The big nut the man hangs on the tree is a decoration, not real.

You are not allowed to race with your own nut, but the racing equipment must be taken from the organizer’s bag. The official ones Rules do not leave room for coldness.

This is not just a children’s game. Rough men can return conker– in the race to his childhood games.

Always sometimes there are news in British newspapers that nut games have been banned in schools for one reason or another because they are too dangerous.

Some years ago, a concerned citizen even sent a petition to the British Parliament that the game should be allowed.

Parliament did not take petition for processing, because nothing was forbidden at the legislative level: The matter does not belong to the government or the parliament.

My eyewitness observations from the current autumn say that traditional games continue at least in some London primary schools. Recently, I noticed the janitor of a nearby school collecting horse chestnut nuts for the enjoyment of the school children.

Horse chestnuts grow Also in Finland.

Horse chestnut nuts cannot be eaten, but as a detergent they are fine.

It tells about the Finnish practical attitude that the aesthetic and play-inviting nut is precisely the economical aspect of washing.