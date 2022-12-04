The king will get the historic crown on his head at the coronation ceremony next May.

Britain’s the most important of the crown jewels, the historic St. Edward’s crown, has been taken to be shaped by the king Charles for, says Buckingham Palace.

Dating back to the 17th century, the solid gold crown is encrusted with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnets, topazes and tourmalines.

The crown has been on display as part of the crown jewels collection in the Tower of London, which is visited by more than a million visitors every year. Now it will be edited for the coronation on May 6 next year.

St. Edward’s crown was last worn by the Queen Elizabeth at his own coronation in 1953.

The crown was made king Charles to another in 1661. It already replaced Edvard to the Confessor (d. 1066) belonged to the medieval crown. The original crown was melted down after Charles I was executed.

St. Edward's crown is so heavy that it is only worn for a short time.

Hundreds for years, St. Edward’s crown was only worn in coronation processions because it was so heavy. The crown was made lighter by the king George the fifth for the coronation in 1911, but it still weighs 2.23 kilos.

King Charles only wears the St. Edward’s Crown when he is crowned at Westminster Abbey. When he leaves there, he wears the more modern Imperial State crown, which is used for events such as the opening of parliament. It is decorated with more than 2,000 diamonds and was made in 1937 for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI.

The Imperial State Crown has over 2,000 diamonds.

A coronation is traditionally held a few months after a new heir ascends the throne, after a period of national and royal mourning.

Charles became king after his mother died on 8 September. Concerned about public opinion, he has requested a less extravagant coronation than the one held for his mother in 1953.