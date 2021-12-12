Senior medical officials in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said the emergence of a new, highly contagious strain “adds increased and rapidly growing risks to health care services” at a time when Covid-19 is already spreading.

They recommended raising the warning level from three to four on a five-point scale. The higher level, 5, indicates that the authorities believe the health care system is on the verge of collapse. Doctors said there is early evidence showing that Omicron is spreading much faster than the current delta mutant, and that vaccines offer less protection against it.

British officials expected the Omicron to replace the Delta mutant, becoming the dominant strain in the United Kingdom within days.

And they added, “The data on the risk will become more clear in the coming weeks, but the admission of the injured to hospitals for treatment with Omicron is already in place, and its pace is likely to accelerate.”

In turn, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned, on Sunday, of a “massive wave” looming due to the mutant Omicron.

And he announced that booster doses of the vaccine will be accessible to those over 18 years old by the end of this December.

“There should be no doubt: there is a massive wave coming from Omicron,” Johnson said in a televised address after the Covid alert level was raised across the country.