Britain | The Guardian: Up to a hundred lawyers are being investigated for their links to organized crime

The lawyers are suspected of helping criminal organizations in abusing the asylum system and the legislation preventing modern slavery.

Britain’s the NCA (National Crime Agency) is preparing an investigation by up to a hundred lawyers about connections to people smugglers and organized crime, says the British newspaper The Guardian.

The NCA suspects that the lawyers offered their services to organized crime. According to it, these would have helped smugglers abuse modern anti-slavery legislation and the asylum system.

According to The Guardian, the NCA is investigating up to a hundred lawyers, but believes that “dozens” were involved in the suspected activity.

of the NCA head of the Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Investigation Unit by Rob Richardson organized crime groups increasingly use external help to circumvent systems and legislation.

According to Richardson, Albanian criminal groups have, among other things, claimed to be victims of human trafficking and applied for asylum on false grounds. According to the NCA’s investigations, many criminals have been clearly advised on what they should say in possible police interviews.

Now the NCA is investigating how the British legal profession may have participated in the activity.

January–March a total of 4,746 people were suspected of being victims of modern slavery in Britain. It was a quarter more than a year earlier.