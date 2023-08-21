Britain | The Guardian: The nurse who murdered the babies may have harmed dozens of others

Detectives are going through more than 4,000 cases to find out how many babies Lucy Letby may have harmed.

Britain’s according to the police, seven babies murder and found guilty of the attempted murder of six babies Lucy Letby could have harmed dozens of other babies, says the British newspaper The Guardian.

According to a person familiar with the police investigation interviewed by the newspaper, the investigation has found about 30 babies who were subjected to “suspicious” things at the Countess of Chester Hospital, where Letby worked.

Brittilehti says that Letby has presumably been on duty during all the incidents.

The Guardian also says that earlier this year, forensics discovered 40 other babies born at the Countess of Chester Hospital whose cases are “suspicious”.

The police consider the investigation of these cases to be less important, but have not stopped it.

British newspaper the reported cases were not dealt with in court before. According to the information obtained by the newspaper, 17 cases of the first phase of the ongoing investigation, “Operation Kolibrin”, were discussed in court.

Police are also examining the medical records of babies born at Liverpool Women’s Hospital. Letby also worked there.

of Cheshire the police in the area have asked experts to review the medical records of more than 4,000 babies born in two hospitals between 2012 and 2015.

According to the police, it is “impossible” to tell the total number of suspicious cases, as the investigation is ongoing. According to The Guardian, 60-70 criminal investigators are participating in the investigation.