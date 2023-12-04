Britain | The Guardian: Sellafield’s nuclear center has been breached – Perpetrators have links to China and Russia

The British government denies the nuclear facility’s information security problems. According to the newspaper, the management of the nuclear facility has tried to cover up problems.

Britain’s The information systems of the nuclear waste center Sellafield have been hacked, and the hackers may have connections to China and Russia, British newspaper The Guardian said on Monday.

The British government was quick to deny the newspaper’s news. It said there was no indication that Sellafield’s systems had been hacked by a government actor.

Sellafield has previously operated nuclear reactors, and the plutonium needed for nuclear weapons has been enriched there. Today, the facility mainly processes nuclear waste.

“Our control systems are robust, and we are convinced that there is no such malware in our systems. This was reported to The Guardian well in advance of their publication, along with many other errors in their report,” the British government said.

The Guardian says in its news that the data breaches were already noticed in 2015. At that time, according to the newspaper, a malicious program capable of spying on or damaging the system was found in the institution’s information systems.

According to the magazine, the malware can affect the handling of radioactive waste and the detection of leaks and fires. The magazine has no way of knowing whether the malware has been rendered harmless.

According to The Guardian’s sources, it is about foreign hackers. The newspaper does not provide evidence of how the data breach was connected to China or Russia.

In Sellafield is home to the world’s largest plutonium stockpile, and nuclear waste has been placed there for decades. The facility has more than 11,000 employees.

Sellafield is a site guarded by armed police, with a separate emergency center where Britain’s top-secret disaster and attack plans are stored.

Last year, Sellafield was put under special measures due to its ongoing cyber security problems, The Guardian reports, citing sources in the Radiation Protection Agency and the security services.

According to the newspaper, the authorities are preparing charges related to the matter.

Britain’s radiation safety authority ONR admitted to the newspaper that Sellafield has failed to comply with standards, but refused to comment on possible data breaches or cover-up of problems.

The problem plaguing Sellafield’s servers has been named Voldermort, according to one of the magazine’s sources. According to the source, the problem is so serious that Britain’s enemies can take advantage of the information they receive.

A source at the Swedish Radiation Protection Agency tells the newspaper that the problem was only revealed when the staff of the external online service discovered that they could access Sellafield’s systems.

According to The Guardian’s sources, external contractors have been able to insert memory sticks into the system without supervision.

According to the newspaper, the passwords of Sellafield’s closed information system were accidentally flashed last July in the Countryfile documentary program shown on the BBC channel.