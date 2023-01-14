Britain | The Guardian: In 2019, the British government asked Charles for permission to enact a new nature conservation law

The new nature conservation law also applies to crown lands. For example, the law affects the area of ​​the Duchy of Cornwall, which annually brings millions of pounds to the British family.

Britain’s the government asked the then prince From Charles, from the current king, promises to enact the Environment Act. The reason for seeking approval was that the law requires landowners to promote conservation, which in turn could affect Charles’s business operations.

The matter is revealed by the British The Guardian. According to the newspaper, the then Minister of the Environment Rebecca Pow wrote to the Prince of Wales in October 2019 to ask if he would accept section 7 of the Act. The section defines the need to “preserve an area that is a natural environment or that has natural resources or that is an archaeologically, architecturally, artistically, culturally or historically interesting place”.

“This Bill contains measures relating to protection agreements which affect the Crown, the Duchy of Lancaster and the Duchy of Cornwall. Part 7 of the bill also applies to crown lands,” Pow wrote to the prince, according to the newspaper.

In practice, these conservation agreements prevent landowners from taking certain actions that destroy or pollute the environment.

The prince’s secretary at the time, now the royal couple’s secretary, Clive Alderton answered Pow the prince’s approving bill. Law entered into force in November 2021.

For example, the Duchy of Cornwall includes considerable land holdings. Part of the land is of significant environmental value and can be assumed to affect nature conservation, Article 7. The Duchy of Cornwall generates around €24m (£21m) a year for the Duke and his family. In 2019, the Duke of Cornwall was Prince Charles. Nowadays, the duke is his son, the crown prince William. According to The Guardian, William uses the income from the area for charity, but also for expenses related to his work and private life.

The Ministry of the Environment declined to comment on the matter to The Guardian. The paper has not reached Brittishov.

Legislative power should be in parliament in Britain.

This is not the first time that Charles has influenced legislation. In June 2022 The Guardian revealed that Prince Charles had pressured ministers to change the bill to his advantage.

It was a law concerning renting and tenants’ right to buy residential properties. The bill was amended to exclude some of Charles’ accounts.

The Prime Minister at the time of John Major the ministers in the government agreed to the prince’s demands. The ministers relented because they were worried about the constitutional crisis that might have arisen if Charles’s demands were not heeded.

of Charles became king on September 8, 2022, the same day as his mother, Elizabeth II died.

Elizabeth was also believed to influence the bills in secret so that they would better suit her interests. In the summer of 2022 The Guardian said the Queen “almost certainly” changed the contents of the bills brought to the Scottish Parliament through the process.

The paper revealed in 2021 that the Queen and Charles reviewed at least more than 1,000 laws enacted during the Queen’s reign.