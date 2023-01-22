According to whistleblowers, the ministry was warned numerous times that children were in danger. Almost 80 children are still missing.

Britain’s Dozens of children have been kidnapped from a hotel in Brighton, The Guardian newspaper reports.

A total of 79 children are still missing after being abducted from outside the hotel. The hotel is managed by the British Home Office, where approximately 600 asylum-seeking children who were on the move alone have been accommodated in the last 1.5 years.

“Children are literally being snapped from outside the building, disappearing and never being found. People smugglers kidnap them from the streets,” an employee of Mitie, a subcontractor of the Ministry of the Interior, told the newspaper.

Ministry of the Interior is also according to the newspaper’s sources, the police have been warned numerous times that children in a weak position are being targeted by criminal groups.

According to a Mitie employee, children have also been kidnapped from another hotel managed by the Ministry of the Interior. According to a source, up to ten percent of children and young people are kidnapped from a hotel in the town of Hythe every week.

An employee of the British Child Protection Authority, on the other hand, reveals that children have been transported from Brighton to Manchester and Scotland. At least one case opened related to the hotel is within the scope of the Greater London Police Department.

In October revealed statistics show that 222 asylum seekers who traveled alone have disappeared from hotels run by the Ministry of the Interior. Government representatives have admitted that the authorities have no information about their whereabouts or health conditions.

The police authorities have also not been given instructions on how to search for missing children. According to The Guardian’s sources, the guidelines are “under construction”.

Brighton and Hove local authorities, whose duties include looking after unaccompanied children, referred the newspaper’s inquiries to Sussex Police. The police, on the other hand, directed the inquiries to the Ministry of the Interior.

The Ministry of the Interior transferred responsibility to local authorities, who, according to it, “have a legal duty to take care of all children, regardless of where they disappear.”

Opposition Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the revelations as “extremely horrific and profane”. He demanded that the government reveal how many children have gone missing and what has been done to find them.

“[Sisäministeri] Suella Braverman has failed to act on numerous warnings about grossly inadequate safeguards for children.”

Braverman has been criticized numerous times for, among other things, the inhumane and illegal actions the Home Office has taken to curb the arrival of asylum seekers in Britain and their treatment.

Among other things, 11 asylum seekers last fall was left without warm clothes or accommodation in the middle of London. People were turned away from the Manston immigration center because it was overcrowded. The center was originally intended for short-term use, but some people even spent more than a month there.

Manston also had up to 4,000 people at its worst, when there were places for 1,600 people. The center was closed last fall.