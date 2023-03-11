Britain | The Guardian: BBC won’t air episode about Attenborough’s environmental destruction, fears right-wing reaction

Five of the six episodes of Attenborough’s Wild Isles series are shown by the BBC in prime time, the sixth episode is not.

Britain’s the broadcasting company BBC has decided not to send a nature documentarian by David Attenborough one episode of the new series, which deals with the nature of Britain and its destruction. Reported about it The Guardian.

According to the newspaper, the company is afraid of the reactions of Tory politicians and the right-wing press. The BBC itself denies this. According to that, the episode was never planned for television.

The BBC’s decision has angered the show’s creators and BBC employees. The episode in question has been partly financed by the nature conservation organizations WWF and RSPB.

It’s about Wild Isles – series that describes the natural beauty of the British Isles. Five of the episodes will be shown in prime time on BBC One. The sixth episode deals more sharply with the loss of nature in Britain and its causes. The episode can only be seen via the BBC’s Iplayer.

Sources tell The Guardian that the decision to move the sixth episode to Iplayer was made to counter potential criticism from the political right.

According to one source, “lobby groups desperate to hang on to their dinosaurian ways” would get nervous if the show had too much of a political message.

Many others have also been upset about the transfer of one episode to streaming. For example, making a nature program for the BBC Chris Packham describes the decision as irresponsible.

Program producer Laura Howard doesn’t think the film’s messages are political. According to him, the film is about how farming practices have damaged nature, but also about what farmers are doing right. He hopes that a young audience accustomed to streaming will find the episode on Iplayer.