Britain | The fourth child who fell into the ice also died in the hospital

The six-year-old was one of four boys who fell into the icy lake at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst on Sunday afternoon. The police reported the death of three other boys on Monday.

in Britain A six-year-old boy who fell through the ice has died in a Birmingham hospital, the local police department said on Wednesday. The news agency Reuters and the British Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter BBC.

The six-year-old was one of four boys who fell into an icy lake at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, near Birmingham, on Sunday afternoon. The police reported the death of three other boys on Monday. They were eight, ten and eleven years old.

Read more: Three children died after falling into an icy lake in Britain

Chief of the West Midlands Rescue Service who participated in the rescue operation Cameron McVittie told earlier to the BBC that all four children had stopped their hearts when they were pulled from the water. They were transported in critical condition to intensive care at two hospitals in the area.

Quests the lake was continued by special divers until Tuesday due to conflicting eyewitness observations, although the police had not received reports of other missing children. The police announced on Wednesday that the search operation had ended.

Temperatures have dropped to freezing in many parts of Britain in recent days. According to Reuters, Sunday night’s temperature was the coldest of the whole year so far.