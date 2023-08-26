Britain | The former prime minister’s family apologized for their past as slave owners

William Gladstone’s descendants also urged Britain to discuss reparations for Caribbean countries.

Britain’s of the former prime minister of William Gladstone descendants apologized on Friday for their family’s slave ownership in Guyana, South America.

“Slavery was a crime against humanity, and its damaging effects are still felt throughout the world, Charles Gladstonethe great-grandson of William Gladstone,” said at the opening of the Center for International Migration and Diaspora Studies at the University of Guyana.

“It is with deep shame and remorse that we acknowledge our ancestors’ complicity in this crime and sincerely apologize to the descendants of the enslaved people of Guyana,” he continued.

“We also urge other descendants of those who benefited from slavery to open up conversations about the crimes of their ancestors and what they could do to build a better future.”

Several descendants of slaves present in the lecture hall protested the apology and said it would not be accepted.

An activist who was among the demonstrators Nicole Cole said the apology was insufficient.

“No apology can be enough, but it is a step towards acknowledging that a crime has been committed and people’s lives are affected,” he told AFP.

William Gladstone was the British Prime Minister at the end of the 19th century. Father of former prime minister John Gladstone was one of the largest slave owners in the British colonies of the Caribbean. He is also believed to have owned two ships that, after the abolition of slavery in 1834, transported thousands of Asians from places like India to forced labor.

Charles Gladstone and five other family members pledged to support the work of the new university department in Guyana. In addition, Gladstone’s descendants urged Britain to discuss reparations for the Caribbean countries.

Caricom, a community of 15 Caribbean countries, demands from Britain, among other things, a sincere formal apology and cancellation of colonial debts. Caricom is also working to create a development program that would fund, for example, museums about slavery in its member states. According to Caricom, studies show that the British owe the descendants of Africans in Guyana more than $1.2 trillion.

Charles Gladstone told the news agency AFP that although he could not comment on the amount of money, the governments of Britain and European countries might be afraid of the amount.