Britain The EU is temporarily withdrawing workers from Northern Irish ports due to “security concerns”

Tensions have risen in Northern Ireland since the Brexit Agreement came into force.

European Union personnel will be temporarily withdrawn from Northern Irish ports for security reasons, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

“We asked them not to go to work today, and we will continue to monitor and act accordingly,” a Commission spokesman told Reuters.

Northern Ireland temporarily suspended inspections in two ports on Monday due to security concerns.

Tuesday The mayor of the East Antrim region of Northern Ireland said tensions in the border area have risen since the Brexit deal. Information had been reported in the area that the license plate numbers of port workers’ cars had been recorded.

“We have received intelligence that there have been people picking up license plates for workers going in and out of the port. It’s pretty threatening, ”the Democratic Unionist Party Peter Johnston told Sky, according to Reuters.

The Republic magazine by inspections had been suspended on Tuesday in the ports of Belfast and Larne for “staff welfare”.

In the ports customs and animal controls have been introduced since Britain finally withdrew from the EU at the end of 2020.

Under the agreement, goods going from Britain to Northern Ireland will be checked and cleared through customs, as Northern Ireland shares a land border with Ireland and Ireland is part of the EU. Northern Ireland, on the other hand, belongs to Britain.

The open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland was one of the key issues agreed in the peace agreement, which put an end to decades of violence.