Britain The EU did what Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson could not do: Now a pro-European Briton can be with brexit too

The British are longing for good news, and it is provided by Boris Johnson’s government’s vaccination strategy.

London

Britannian vaccination rates are impressive.

By Saturday against the coronavirus was vaccinated already nearly eleven million adults. More than half a million had received the second dose.

There are more than 1,400 vaccination centers in the country, with spikes given by more than 80,000 vaccinators. The daily rate has recently been as high as 400,000 vaccinations.

And that’s not all.

In Britain has what to vaccinate, as it has bought or reserved as many as 407 million doses of vaccine.

At least seven different coronavirus vaccines have been ordered for the distributed vaccine portfolio: Biontech Pfizer, Oxford Astra Zeneca, Moderna, Glaxo Smith Kline Sanofi, Novavax, Janssen and Valneva.

“All residents of old people’s homes have already been vaccinated, as have almost 90 per cent of people aged 75 and over in England,” the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday.

Now vaccinations are already called a little over sixty. During the spring, it will be the turn of the over fifties.

And once particularly vulnerable people in their fifties and younger have been vaccinated, a much-needed return to normal life begins.

“Restrictions will be relaxed as vaccinations progress. If all goes well, we will be back close to normal by the summer, ”says Professor, one of the government’s scientific advisers. Andrew Hayward said in a BBC radio interview on Thursday.

The home stadium of the Aston Villa football team in Birmingham can now be served as a stage for mass vaccinations. The picture is from Thursday.­

Prompt the pace of vaccination is becoming a public health-logistics-strategic success story in Britain. The plush vaccine portfolio is also a matter of national pride.

The EU is following. President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday the HS and a group of correspondents in an interviewthat only 20 million doses of vaccines have been distributed in EU countries.

There are about 450 million inhabitants in the EU and about 68 million in Britain.

The British were teased when von der Leyen compared his vaccinated Britain alone to a speedboat and the EU to a tanker.

The boat comparison was lifted to the top of its news story on Friday by the one leaning to the left The Guardian than conservative The Daily Telegraphkin.

Asialla also has its political side. Rapid vaccination of Britain is increasing the popularity of the Conservative government.

Many of the government’s failures are overshadowed. In Britain, there are already more than 100,000 coronavirus deaths, which is a large number in Europe.

Brexes with their practical problems are also overshadowed.

The Brexit day began in early January, when the transition period for EU secession ended. Many areas are now learning from the heel how to trade outside the EU’s internal market and customs union.

However, Brexit doesn’t weigh much on a scale when there is a pandemic in the second cup. In a money or spirit situation, the spirit is more interested.

Many are also simply tired of wading away from the EU gap. We need good news now. They are provided by Johnson’s government vaccination strategy.

Recipients of the coronavirus vaccine are waiting for their turn in London on Thursday. The vaccination center has been set up on the premises of the Crystal Palace football team.­

Last Sunday’s The Observer opinion poll according to voters, hundreds of praise for the Conservative government’s vaccination program.

Johnson Conservative support has risen four percentage points to 41 percent. At the same time, the popularity of the largest opposition party, the Labor Party, has shrunk by three percentage points to 38 percent.

The Times tells the same thing opinion poll: Conservatives are barely ahead and on the rise, followed by Labor in a slight decline.

In normal times the Brexit bureaucracy suffered by British companies would be a big and constant topic of indignation. The opposition would have no difficulty making the government chipping.

But now we are not living in normal times. The order of precedence of voters has changed. Your own place in the vaccination queue is much more important than an online order jamming at the EU-UK border or the export concerns of Scottish fishermen.

In the town of Southend-on-Sea in the south-east of England, a vaccination center has been set up in the theater. The picture is from Thursday.­

Proponents of Brexit like the EU vaccine problems as a sign that Britain left the sinking ship at the last minute: now the British are free to buy their own vaccines.

This is not entirely true. Nothing would have prevented Britain from developing its own coronavirus vaccines, even if it were still an EU country. Johnson’s board of directors began purchasing while Brexit was still in transition.

Sworn the statements of the Brexitites have not come as a surprise. What is more significant, however, is that opponents of EU secession have also had reason to think in their minds that perhaps Brexit was not such a bad outcome in this global situation.

This is basically the EU’s own cause or merit, depending on the point of view.

First, the EU failed in its own Commission-led vaccination program. EU countries have not received vaccines as much and as quickly as they would have liked.

Another your own goal The EU did last week.

The Commission planned in practice to shelf part of the Brexit Agreement to prevent precious vaccines from spilling through Northern Ireland into Britain. Not even the EU country Ireland was consulted on the decision in advance.

The Commission has already been able to explain clumsy wording many times.

“I take full responsibility for this,” von der Leyen said Thursday To HS in Brussels.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen has had to explain the Union’s slow pace of vaccination.­

Until now, the EU has been an “adult” in Brexit. The EU has repeatedly warned Britain not to jeopardize the openness of the land border between Ireland and Northern Ireland and, at the same time, the peace of Northern Ireland.

Now the Commission’s ill-considered plan confused the roles.

In the future the British can blame the EU for jeopardizing the stability of the island of Ireland. And that’s what they’ll do many more times.

“The scourges of recent days have forced even the most loyal proponents of EU membership to admit that much is wrong with the EU … … its slowness and bureaucratic rigidity are particularly fatal in the midst of the crisis,” in his editorial.

The EU’s own action also provides a basis for Britain require relaxation Inspections of freight traffic between Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom.

In a certain in this sense, the EU itself did what the archbreaker did Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson could never: even a European-minded British can now – if not downright satisfied – then at least for a moment get you with Brexit.

However, Brexit has not been completed for many, if ever.

However, the pandemic has shown that the tones and emphases of the Brexit interpretation change as the world changes.