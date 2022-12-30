Britain | The English health center had to send a text message to wish you a Merry Christmas, telling about lung cancer

The Health Center apologized for the damage with a new message twenty minutes later.

For an Englishman a shocking Christmas mistake happened at the health center. Instead of a health center located in South Yorkshire sending a text message wishing a Merry Christmas, the message said that the recipient has lung cancer, British media reported on Thursday.

“Diagnosis: aggressive lung cancer and metastases. Thank you”, read the text message sent just before Christmas.

After twenty minutes, the health center sent another message.

“Please accept our sincere apologies for the previous text message. It was sent by mistake. The message should have read: We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

It was not immediately known how many people the creepy Christmas greeting had been sent to. Terveyskeskus did not comment on the matter.